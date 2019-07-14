Flamengo swoop to snap up Roma flop

Brazilian midfielder Gerson has called time on his underwhelming spell with Roma to secure a return to his homeland, as Flamengo confirmed his signing.

The 22-year-old arrived at Roma from Fluminense in 2016 as the Giallorossi fought off interest from Barcelona, but having failed to make an impact in the Italian capital, Gerson has returned to Rio de Janeiro with Flamengo.

According to Globo Esporte, the Rubro-Negro have parted with €11.8 million to secure the central midfielder, as Roma looked to recoup as much of the €16m they spent on him as possible. An initial offer of €8m for 70% of his transfer rights was rejected before a deal was eventually struck.

Gerson failed to establish himself with Roma as he only made 28 Serie A appearances for the club before spending the past season on loan at Fiorentina.

Indeed, the former Brazil U-20 international was not part of new Lupi coach Paulo Fonseca’s plans, and Roma had been keen to offload him.

In attendance at the Maracana for Flamengo’s 6-1 league victory over Goias on Sunday, Gerson will link up with his new teammates this week, including Inter loanee Gabriel Barbosa.