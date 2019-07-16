Former Roma legend set for Boca Juniors switch

Despite recent reports stating he was set to retire from football, it appears Daniele De Rossi is set to continue his playing career with Boca Juniors.

The 35-year-old was left without a club this summer after Roma opted not to extend his contract despite spending his entire career with the Giallorossi.

Reports had linked him with moves to Fiorentina and AC Milan, but after turning down those deals, it looked as though De Rossi was set to retire.

However, it appears the midfielder has had a change of heart as Sky Sport Italia reports De Rossi is set to join Boca Juniors.

The former Roma man reportedly contacted former teammate Nicolas Burdisso – who is the sporting director at Boca – and reopened talks after initially turning down an offer weeks ago.

It’s believed the deal would see De Rossi tied down for the next eight months, until January, while earning €500,000 over that time.

A definitive answer is expected shortly, but all signs point towards De Rossi continuing his playing career in Argentina.