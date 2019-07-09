Higuain and Cancelo included in Juventus squad

Juventus have included Gonzalo Higuain and Joao Cancelo in their preseason training squad despite being linked with moves away.

The Argentine spent last season on loan at AC Milan and Chelsea, and while a return to Turin would allow him to once again link up with coach Maurizio Sarri, his future with the Old Lady remains uncertain.

As for Cancelo, the Portuguese has been linked with a move to Manchester City since the end of the season, though a deal has failed to materialize thus far.

Thus both players will be involved with first team training when it kicks off on Wednesday, with new signings Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey included as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Blaise Matuidi will join the team on Saturday as the duo were given extended holidays due to their international commitments earlier in the summer.

Juventus squad: Buffon, Perin, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; Bonucci, Cancelo, Chiellini, Demiral, De Sciglio, Rugani; Emre Can, Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca