Icardi willing to entertain Napoli move should Juventus wait too long

It appears Mauro Icardi will wait for Juventus to make a move until August 10 before entertaining offers from Napoli.

The Argentine’s time at Inter is all but over after he was not included in the squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, but so far he has made it clear he will only consider a move to the Old Lady.

Sportmediaset reports Icardi is now willing to soften his stance, as he will give Juventus until August 10 to complete a move.

Inter do not want to sell their former captain to their rivals, and as a result it’s believed they are willing to give Napoli a discount to sign the striker.

While Juventus have been told they must pay €80 million for Icardi, Napoli have been told a deal totalling €70m would be enough to land the Argentine.

Both these figures are a far cry from the €110m Inter asked for Icardi last summer.