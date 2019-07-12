Inter confirm Lukaku talks

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the Nerazzurri have opened talks with Manchester United in an attempt to land Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian landed in England on Thursday to begin negotiations, with the Red Devils reportedly asking for €85 million for the Belgian.

While talks are expected to continue in the coming days, Ausilio confirmed that Inter are keen to land the striker.

“We had a meeting with Manchester United for Lukaku,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was an official approach between two important clubs. We’ll see what happens.

“[Antonio] Conte wants every player we are trying to sign.”

It’s believed Inter have opened talks by offering a paid loan of €10m, with two further payments of €30m over the course of the next two years for a total of €70m according to FCInterNews.it

United aren’t keen on those figures given Lukaku earns close to €17-18m a season and they would need to sign a replacement should he leave, and as a result the English side want the first payment to be closer to €20m.

Talks are expected to continue next week, with Beppe Marotta and Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello possibly taking part in the meetings.