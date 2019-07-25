Inter defender nearing Jiangsu Suning switch

Despite reported interest from Monaco, it appears Inter defender Joao Miranda is close to joining Jiangsu Suning.

The 34-year-old is expected to leave the Nerazzurri this summer after the signing of Diego Godin on a free transfer, along with the return of youngster Alessandro Bastoni, as playing time is likely to be hard to come by.

Monaco were favourites to land Miranda, but SportItalia now report that that the Brazilian is open to a move to China.

Jiangu Suning – Inter’ sister club under owners Suning Holdings Group – are ready to welcome him with open arms, and talks are already underway regarding the defender’s wages as he earns over €5 million a season.

Any deal might be a race against time however, as the Chinese transfer window closes at the end of July, meaning all sides will have to step up negotiations if they want a move to go through.