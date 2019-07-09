Inter finally set to land Cagliari starlet

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella’s move to Inter finally looks as though it will go through after a breakthrough in negotiations on Monday.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri, and despite interest from Roma and Napoli, he’s made it clear he will only accept a switch to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Weeks of negotiations have failed to deliver a deal however as Inter and Cagliari couldn’t reach an agreement on a transfer fee, but that appears to be over according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Sardinian side have lowered their asking price from €50 million, and with the Nerazzurri upping their bid from €40m, it’s believed the deal will be for €40m plus a further €6m in bonuses.

A further change in talks is that payments are expected to be spread out over several years, likely resulting in a paid loan with an obligation to buy.

While a deal has yet to be made official, it’s expected negotiations will be wrapped up in the next two days.