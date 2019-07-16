Inter nearing deal for Manchester United striker

Romelu Lukaku’s proposed move to Inter could be wrapped up as soon as this weekend, as reports out of Spain suggest an €80 million move is near completion.

The Belgian has his sights set on a move to the Nerazzurri in order to work under coach Antonio Conte, but so far the two clubs have been unable to reach an agreement on the transfer fee and payment methods.

Inter representatives travelled to England last week in order to open talks, and while it was believed United’s valuation had cooled talks, AS report a deal is near completion.

United are holding out for €87.5m for the striker, and Sky Sports reported earlier on Tuesday that Inter would be making an improved offer of €66.5m plus bonuses for the striker.

AS reports the Nerazzurri have informed Lukaku that they will make an offer of €80m plus bonuses, though it remains to be seen whether that is enough to clinch a deal.

Last season Lukaku netted 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances for United.