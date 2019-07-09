Inter outcast open to China switch

Having been rendered surplus to requirements at Inter, Radja Nainggolan is now believed to be open to completing a move to China.

Just one year on from signing from Roma, the former Belgium international is not part of new coach Antonio Conte’s plans at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and Inter are ready to cash in on him.

Having been keen to remain in Italy, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that a lack of interest from other Serie A clubs, primarily due to his wage demands of €4.5 million per season, has led to Nainggolan instructing his agent to find foreign alternatives.

Despite rejecting the opportunity to move to Guangzhou Evergrande whilst at Roma in January 2018, the midfielder is now open to the prospect of playing in the Chinese Super League.

An initial loan deal with a future transfer fee of €9m is thought to be enough to convince Inter to offload their marquee signing of last summer, and Nainggolan may soon reunite with ex-Roma teammate Stephan El Shaarawy at Shanghai Shenhua.

Alternatively, Rafael Benitez is thought to be keen to make the 31-year-old his first signing since taking the reigns at Dalian Yifang, where Nainggolan would link up with former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.

An underwhelming campaign saw Nainggolan seven goals in 36 appearances for Inter across all competitions.