Inter expected to prioritise Dzeko over Lukaku

As Inter struggle to finalise a deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, the Nerazzurri plan to prioritise the signing of Roma forward Edin Dzeko over the Belgian international.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the Biscione for some time but they are not willing to pay the English giants the reported €83 million they want for him, and coach Antonio Conte has been lamenting the lack of transfer activity, especially in attack.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will not acquire both strikers and they will purchase Dzeko because he is the cheaper alternative.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the club intend to purchase two strikers, hinting that the Bosnian is one of them and Lille starlet Rafael Leao could be the other.

“One striker will be experienced, [and] the other will be a much younger prospect,” he said.