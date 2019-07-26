Inter step up pursuit of Roma star as Lukaku hopes fade

Inter are determined to land Edin Dzeko and have set a target of securing a deal for the Roma striker before the end of July, as hopes of signing Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku dwindle.

Despite making Lukaku their top target, the Nerazzurri have also been pursuing Dzeko for much of the summer, and the Bosnia international is likewise keen to leave Roma.

Inter coach Antonio Conte has outlined a new striker as the main priority in the transfer market, particularly in light of the decision to freeze out current forward Mauro Icardi as they push to offload him.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that any chance of signing Lukaku are now slim and Inter have turned their attention towards ensuring a deal for Dzeko is completed.

It is believed that sporting director Beppe Marotta will step up negotiations with Roma to reach a deal for the 33-year-old, but are still short of the Giallorossi’s €20 million valuation of him.

Inter have thus far only offered €12m, but a meeting between the two clubs on Monday could go someway towards bridging that gap, and the Nerazzurri remain confident of landing their man by the end of the month.

Since arriving from Manchester City in 2015, Dzeko has scored 87 goals in 179 appearances to become the seventh-highest scorer in Roma’s history.