Juventus complete Romero signing

Juventus have signed Cristian Romero from Genoa for €26 million, with the Argentine being loaned back to the Grifone for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old underwent his medical on Tuesday, but the deal was only confirmed on Friday.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Cristian Gabriel Romero has been finalized for a consideration of €26 million payable in three financial years,” read a statement on the Juventus website.

“Juventus and the player have signed a 5-year contract of employment until 30 June 2024.

“At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Genoa for the free loan until 30 June 2020 of the registration rights of the same player and bonuses of maximum €5.3 million will be paid to Genoa on achieving given sports performances. ”

Last season saw Romero make 27 appearances for Genoa, becoming the youngest defender to play in at least 25 league matches.