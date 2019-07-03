Juventus considering Marchisio return

After recently bringing an end to his time with Zenit St. Petersburg, reports out of Italy suggest midfielder Claudio Marchisio could be in line for a shock return to Juventus.

With Leonardo Bonucci landing back in Turin last summer, and reports of Gianluigi Buffon rejoining the Old Lady this offseason, it appears the reigning Serie A champions are ready to welcome back another former great.

Tuttosport reports that Marchisio remains a beloved figure in Turin, and sporting director Fabio Paratici could welcome him back to the fold for one very specific reason.

The 33-year-old midfielder would fit the criteria of having developed through the Juventus youth ranks, making him valuable not only in Serie A but also in the Champions League.

One stumbling block could be Marchisio’s health, as he continues to recover from a knee injury that hampered his run in Russia.

The former Italy international was limited to just nine league appearances for the Russian giants, which is in part why they opted to end his two-year contract after just one season.

Another issue could be Juventus’ numerous options in midfield, which has grown in recent days after the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.