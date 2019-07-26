Juventus defender awaits decision on future amidst interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani is awaiting confirmation on whether or not he be allowed to leave the club this summer or compete for a starting spot.

The former Empoli defender has been courted by the likes of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as AC Milan, in recent months after finding playing time limited in Turin.

With the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral at Juventus this summer, Rugani’s agent hinted that his client may move on to clear space.

“There are five defenders now for two positions so obviously Juventus need to make their own assessments,” agent Davide Torchia told Tuttomercatoweb.

“They [Juventus] have so many great players, however with the balance needed in the squad and also from an economic standpoint it is possible they try and sell someone.”

The Bianconeri had been approached by Milan for Demiral yet their €40 million valuation could see the Rossoneri go after Rugani instead.

Rugani made 20 appearances in all competition for the Old Lady last campaign, bagging two league goals.