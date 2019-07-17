Juventus goalkeeper set for Benfica

Mattia Perin’s time at Juventus is set to come to an end after just one season as the Italian will join Benfica on Thursday.

The goalkeeper joined the Old Lady from Genoa last summer for €12 million plus €3m in bonuses, but he made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

With Juventus welcoming Gianluigi Buffon back to the fold earlier this summer, regular playing time is out of the question for the Italian, and it appears he will continue his playing career elsewhere.

Sky Sport Italia reports Perin will land in Portugal on Wednesday night ahead of a €15m move to Benfica.

Medicals are scheduled for Thursday morning, with the Italian then expected to sign a five-year contract.

It’s believed Juventus will also receive youth product Joao Ferreira in the deal, with the right-back – who was born in 2001 – expected to join the Juventus Primavera side.