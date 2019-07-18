Juventus goalkeeper’s Benfica switch at risk of collapse

Mattia Perin’s transfer from Juventus to Benfica is in doubt, with reports suggesting the goalkeeper has failed a medical with the Portuguese champions.

The former Genoa custodian is set to depart Juventus after a single season, with the return of Gianluigi Buffon to Turin pushing him further down the pecking order below Wojciech Szczesny.

Benfica had secured a €15 million deal with the Bianconeri and agreed personal terms with Perin, who subsequently flew out to Lisbon on Wednesday to finalise the transfer.

However, Record report that an as yet unspecified physical problem was detected during his medical, prompting Benfica to weigh up the risk of committing to the 26-year-old or to pull the plug on the transfer.

Perin declared upon arrival in Portugal that he would be ruled out until September with a shoulder injury, whilst his spell at Genoa saw him fall to two serious knee ligament injuries.

The Aguias are set to carry further tests on the Italian international before making a final decision on his future.

Despite arriving to much fanfare last summer, Perin made only nine appearances for Juventus in his maiden season with the club. He previously captained Genoa and made 151 appearances for the Grifoni, having graduated from their academy.