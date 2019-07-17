Juventus maintain interest in Fiorentina standout

Juventus are reportedly still in pursuit of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa despite the fact owner Rocco Commisso has repeatedly stated their star man will not be sold this summer.

La Viola’s new owner pledged to the club’s supporters that he wouldn’t sell Chiesa ‘even for €100 million’, however this appears to not have deterred the champions.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are considering a move believed to be in the region of €70 million as Maurizio Sarri looks to bolster his attacking options.

Chiesa was one of Fiorentina’s standout players in what turned out to be a difficult season last year.

The 21-year-old featured 41 times for the club bagging 12 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Chiesa broke into the Fiorentina squad in 2016 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.