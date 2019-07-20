Juventus midfielder on Monaco radar

Blaise Matuidi is in talks to return to Ligue 1 with Monaco keen to land the 32-year-old.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has been told he can leave Turin this summer after the Bianconeri signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

Despite reported interest from PSG, it appears Monaco are the favourites to land Matuidi according to Sky Sport Italia.

Juventus signed the midfielder for €25 million in the summer of 2017, and it’s believed they are looking for a fee between €25-30m to sell him.

Manchester United are also reportedly in the mix to land Matuidi, though a return to France appears the most likely scenario at this time.

Last season Matuidi netted three goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Juventus.

In two seasons with the Bianconeri, the Frenchman has amassed seven goals in 88 matches in all competitions.