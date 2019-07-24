Juventus need to move forward with summer sales

Juventus have had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon, and Matthijs De Ligt. But the club must now look at offloading some players as their squad has become bloated, mostly in the midfield and attack.

To start, Mattia Perin is one that must leave sooner rather than later after the arrival of Buffon. The Italian was very close to completing a move to Benfica but a failed medical has resulted in the postponement of the move.

Additionally, the Bianconeri have spent all summer trying to offload Joao Cancelo but cannot find any suitors willing to match their €60 million asking price. However, Juventus’ toughest sell will be Gonzalo Higuain as he returned from loan this summer after Chelsea decided against permanently signing him. The Argentine is surplus to requirements in Turin and has to go.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are interested in moving for Higuain but the former Capocannoniere is against any moves within Italy. Only time will tell if Roma and new coach Paulo Fonseca can convince him.

The Old Lady are also looking into offloading veterans Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira since they secured the services of Rabiot and Ramsey to fill their spots. It will be interesting to see whether an Italian club will make a move for the pair, or if they will move abroad.

One thing is for certain, after Juventus’ deal for De Ligt they are running a transfer deficit of €42.5m, so sales will be necessary for the club to balance their books.

Only time will tell exactly which players move on and where they will go, but the Old Lady still have a busy transfer window ahead of them.