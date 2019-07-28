Juventus’ offer to provide Notts County with shirts not permitted

Juventus and Notts County’s relationship, oddly, dates back as far as 1903 when football wasn’t quite what it is now. Teams weren’t run by multi-millionaires and the Italian side weren’t the giants that they are now.

In fact, so limited were the Old Lady that when they looked to change their kit they had to contact John Savage, and English businessman and owner of County, who gifted them black and white kits, which Juve still wear to this day.

A favour that can’t be returned

The tale is significant again because the English side are now in severe debt and their new Puma shirts won’t leave the warehouse as they don’t have the finances to pay for them.

The fifth-tier English side remembered their gesture and asked Juventus to return the favour and send some black and white shirts.

Juve accepted and all was going well, with both teams maintaining a good relationship – Notts County were even invited to play Juventus at their new stadium in its first game.

But now football isn’t like then and the gesture cannot be returned due to contractual agreements with Puma.

The Magpies have a two-year deal with Puma, which doesn’t allow them to wear any shirt not made by them.