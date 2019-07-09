Juventus plan double departure to make room for Icardi

Juventus are planning to offload attacking duo Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic in an attempt to land Mauro Icardi from Serie A rivals Inter.

It’s been widely reported that the Argentine is not included in the Nerazzurri’s plans for next season following yet another high-profile fall out with the club, and it looks as though the Bianconeri are going to make an audacious swoop to try and bring him to Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve have informed Higuain and Mandzukic that they can both leave the club this summer in order to make room in the squad and the budget for Icardi.

A swap deal between Paulo Dybala and Icardi had been suggested in the press, but Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta refuted these claims and stated there were no circumstances in which Icardi would go to Juventus.

However, with Inter keen to offload their former captain before the start of the new season, a potential move to Turin continues to gain steam in the media.