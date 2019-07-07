Juventus ready to make big-money move for Manchester United midfielder

Juventus are set to make a €130 million offer for Manchester United’s World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has made his desire to leave United this summer clear, with Real Madrid or Juve being the likeliest destinations.

According to The Times, La Vecchia Signora are ready to offer around €130m for the midfielder.

United have been clear in that they want to start discussions at €150m though, so it remains to be seen how they will receive this bid.

Pogba left Turin for Manchester in 2016 and has two years remaining on his United contract.

In 142 appearances for the Red Devils, Pogba has 31 goals and 29 assists. In 178 games for Juve, he bagged 34 goals and provided 43 assists.