K League furious as Cristiano Ronaldo sits out Juventus friendly

The K League have sent a letter of protest to Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for their friendly in Seoul on Friday.

A friendly was played between the Bianconeri and a collection of stars from the Korean league, which ended 3-3, but the organisers have been left unhappy with pretty much everything that came with it.

Juventus’ flight to Korea from China was delayed by two hours and the side were then stuck in traffic, causing the game to be played an hour later than scheduled, while 63,000 fans were waiting.

Cristiano, who hadn’t played in Korea for over a decade, was then left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

But there was apparently a contractual agreement in place that meant the Portuguese should have played at least 45 minutes.

Local agency Yonhap have reported that a letter has been sent to Juventus, outlining that the contract signed has been broken.

The letter condemns the Italian champions’ “arrogance” and “irresponsibility”, which is claimed to have been shown “before and after” the match.

The K League apologised to fans the following day as so many left disappointed to have not seen the No.7.

As per the contract, Cristiano was only allowed to sit out the game had he suffered an injury in the warmup or during the match.

Juventus’ reason for not playing the forward is because of his “physcial condition”.

In the press conference that followed, Maurizio Sarri explained that the player had not played because of an unspecified muscular problem.

Apparently, the Old Lady has requested that the game be shortened to 80 minutes with a ten-minute break, but that was turned down.