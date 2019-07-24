Lazio midfielder close to mega Manchester United switch

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on the verge of making a big money move to Premier League side Manchester United according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Aquile in recent seasons and played a pivotal role in their Coppa Italia success last season.

According to La Repubblica, negotiations with Manchester United are at an advanced stage with a fee in the region of €75 million plus bonuses agreed and a five-year-deal on the table.

United are currently looking to bolster their squad following a difficult season that saw them finish in sixth place in the league and win no silverware.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 from Belgian side Genk after starting his career at Vojvodina in his native Serbia.

The midfield maestro featured 36 times for the Biancocelesti last season scoring seven goals and notching up three assists.