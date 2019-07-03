Liverpool join AC Milan in pursuit of Real Madrid outcast

AC Milan’s pursuit of Dani Ceballos may have suffered yet another blow with word that Liverpool are keen to land the Real Madrid midfielder.

The Spaniard has made it clear he has no intentions of leaving Los Blancos on a permanent deal, while the club are keen to offload him in an effort to recoup funds after some hefty summer spending.

As a result Ceballos’ future remains unclear at this time, but that hasn’t stopped Liverpool from joining the race to land his signature according to Marca.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked for the Spanish Under-21 international after his recent exploits in helping the side win the European Championship.

They join the likes of Tottenham, Real Betis, Sevilla and Milan as sides that are all keen to land Ceballos.

The Rossoneri are hampered by the fact they won’t feature in the Champions League next season, and by the fact their Premier League counterparts can offer higher wages.

That’s why Milan have offered a two-year loan with an option to make the move permanent in hopes of tempting Ceballos to Italy, while keeping the door of a future at Real Madrid open.

So far talks with all interested parties have failed to result in anything concrete, meaning talk over the midfielder’s future will likely continue for weeks to come.