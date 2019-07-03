Lukaku agent urges Inter to step up pursuit

The agent of Romelu Lukaku has urged Inter to step up their pursuit for the Manchester United striker, stating that a deal remains difficult at this time.

The Belgian has made it clear he has his sights set on a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, though talks between the two clubs have yet to make any substantial headways.

“There are no new developments, just a chat with the directors to understand the situation better and we’ll see what decisions they have to make,” agent Federico Pastorello told FCInternews.it after a meeting in the Nerazzurri offices.

“We certainly don’t decide the timing. If the player wants to be signed, they need to move along with things.”

“€70 million? I’ve never stated numbers, so I don’t know if those are the figures they’ve got in mind.

Lukaku is certainly a transfer target, but declaring a target doesn’t necessarily mean achieving it. It’s still very difficult.”

Lukaku netted 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances for United last season.