Manchester City retain interest in Juventus full-back

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo is still on the radar of Premier League champions Manchester City who are said to be looking at bringing in someone to compete with Kyle Walker in the right back role.

Cancelo has been linked with a move to City throughout the summer and it is being reported negotiations are still open between the two sides over a possible deal.

According to Tuttosport, Juve would command a fee in the region of €55-60 million but any move for the Portuguese man is dependent on whether City can offload Brazilian full-back Danilo.

Danilo started just nine league games last season and it appears Man City are keen to offload him in place of someone who can pose more of a challenge to Walker.

Cancelo himself started in 22 of a possible 38 Serie games last season with the club now seemingly willing to offload him after just a single season with the side.