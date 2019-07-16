Manchester United defender being tracked by AC Milan

AC Milan are weighing up a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in a bid to strengthen their backline ahead of the new Serie A season.

The Rossoneri are said to be interested in bringing in a centre-back to compete with Mattia Caldara for a place alongside Alessio Romagnoli after Cristian Zapata departed the club this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the club have identified the 25-year-old Ivorian, who was purchased by Manchester United in 2016, as their prime target.

Milan’s chances of signing Bailly will have increased with the speculation that Man United are looking at bringing in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, as this will mean United will, in all probability, be looking to offload one of their current centre-backs.

Last season Bailly made just eight Premier League starts for the Red Devils as they slumped to a disappointing sixth place finish.