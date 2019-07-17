Manchester United drop Lukaku as Inter watch closely

Romelu Lukaku did not feature in Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United as Inter keep tabs on the Belgian.

The striker hasn’t hidden the fact that he wants to leave the Red Devils for the Nerazzurri this summer, but so far the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a transfer.

Lukaku was already left out of United’s 2-0 victory over Perth Glory last week, and he once again watched from the sidelines for Wednesday’s match against Leeds United.

The Red Devils ran out 4-0 winners in the match, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stating after the contest that Lukaku was left out after suffering a knock in training.

It’s believed United are keeping the Belgian out as they wait for an improved offer from Inter.

Reports out of Spain on Tuesday suggested Inter had agreed to pay close to the €80 million asking price for Lukaku, but reports out of Italy stated a deal is not close to completion at this time.