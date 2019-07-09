Manchester United reluctant to sell Juventus target

Juventus target Paul Pogba’s desire to leave Manchester United this summer may be in vein with reports suggesting that both the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are reluctant to part with the midfielder.

The Frenchman has already said he would like to depart Old Trafford this summer and his agent, Mino Raiola, came out and reiterated this stance, but United and Solskjaer are said to be hoping to keep the World Cup winner and build the team around him.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer’s preference is for the club to retain the services of Frenchman this summer and United themselves are adamant he is not for sale at any price.

Pogba returned to Man United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of €105 million but has faced an uncertain and often strained relationship with the club and it’s supporters.

Although United state Pogba is not for sale at any price, some papers have reported they would be tempted by a fee in and around the €150m mark.

Last season, Pogba played 35 times in the league for United, who eventually finished sixth, scoring 13 goals and registering nine assists.