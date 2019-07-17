Mancini to Roma a done deal

Roma have completed the signing of Atalanta centre-back Gianluca Mancini from fellow Serie A side Atalanta on a deal which will run until June 2024.

The Giallorossi were in the market for a defender following Kostas Manolas’ move to Napoli earlier this summer, and they have now found their man.

Roma released a statement confirming the purchase of Mancini, who signs on an initial loan deal for €2 million with an obligation to buy for €13m next summer, plus an extra €8m could be added in bonuses.

The 23-year-old arrives off the back of an impressive season for La Dea, helping them secure Champions League football for the first time in their history.

The defender made 25 starts in the league and another five substitute appearances as he bagged an impressive five goals and two assists over the course of the campaign.

Mancini started his career at Perugia before he made his move to Atalanta in January 2017, where he has gone on to catch the eye of several suitors across Europe.