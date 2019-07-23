Manolas: I joined Napoli to topple Juventus

Kostas Manolas has revealed that he opted to join Napoli from rivals Roma as they offered the best chance of pipping Juventus to silverware in Italy.

The Greek centre-back ended a five-year stint in the capital to seal a move to the Partenopei this summer, but had thus far failed to comment on his reasons for departing Roma.

However, the 28-year-old admitted that the opportunity to end Juventus’ domestic dominance was a key factor in choosing Napoli, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side representing the strongest challenge after two consecutive second place finishes in Serie A.

“I chose Napoli because they are not far off being as strong as Juventus,” Manolas told Sky Sport Italia. “This team can bridge the gap and the club is trying to bring in other talented players. I chose Napoli because I want to win silverware.

“In football, anything is possible, including the Scudetto. I want to do my best and try to help this team win trophies.”

Manolas scored nine goals in 206 appearances for Roma, including in the Lupi’s shock 3-0 victory over Barcelona in Quarter-Finals of the Champions League in 2018.

The defender has represented Greece on 40 occasions, including at the 2014 World Cup.