Montella: Fiorentina are starting from scratch

Vincenzo Montella is hopeful that Fiorentina can start from scratch under their new ownership and with his guidance in 2019/20.

Now in his second spell in charge at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Montella knows the work that needs to be done in Florence.

“In my head, we’re starting from scratch with a lot of enthusiasm,” Montella said.

“The directors said they’d make us competitive and I’m calm.

“A lot of coaches would want everything immediately, but I’ve matured and understand the dynamics.”

Fiorentina will be involved in this summer’s International Champions Cup and, as such, will depart for the United States soon.

“I will make evaluations in the next few days and decide which 30 players to take to the US,” he explained.

“I’d have preferred to stay in Moena and work continuously, but I understand the club want this.

“There’s a desire to play [in the ICC] and we’ll be committed.”