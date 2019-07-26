Monterrey duo linked with AC Milan

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Monterrey pair Rodolfo Pizarro and Cesar Montes having been left daunted by the economic demands of their European rivals.

The Rossoneri are hopeful of adding to their list of shrewd acquisitions this summer including Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic and Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez.

Tuttosport understands that Mexican outfit Monterrey have proposed both Montes and Pizzaro to Milan as cheaper alternatives to Merih Demiral and Dennis Praet, of Juventus and Sampdoria respectively.

Pizzaro is thought to have an €8 million release clause in his contract and would provide Milan with a versatile option in midfield, as the Rossoneri look to bolster their squad.

Mexico international Montes has impressed for both club and country as a ball-playing centre-back, with the 22-year-old scoring nine goals in 148 Liga MX appearances.

Milan may return to the idea of acquiring both players should they fail in their pursuit of more illustrious signings from European leagues.