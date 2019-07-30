Napoli turn their attention back to PSV Eindhoven winger

After unsuccessfully attempting to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, Napoli are again focused on trying to acquire Mexican winger Hirving Lozano from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The Partenopei have lost the race to sign the French-born Ivorian international, who is close to joining Premier League side Arsenal, and Ciucciarelli sporting directing Cristiano Giuntoli is still planning to make one large transfer coup for Carlo Ancelotti.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that signing Lozano will cost Napoli €40 million and agent Mino Raiola will play a part in the discussions between the two parties.

Pepe was set to join the Partenopei from Lille for a reported figure of €80m but Arsenal were more appealing in terms of wages and agent commissions.

The lower transfer fee for Lozano should be of greater convenience to Napoli and they should still have enough money for further additions such as the potential transfers of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez and Inter striker Mauro Icardi.