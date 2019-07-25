Napoli closing in on Lille star

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is nearing a move to Napoli, though talks over commission fees are holding up a deal.

The Azzurri are looking at alternatives given the difficulty in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, and their focus is firmly set on the Ivory Coast international.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Pepe’s representatives landed in Dimaro on Thursday, where terms over a move were discussed.

Lille have given their approval on a deal that would see them land €60 million plus Adam Ounas – bringing the total value of a transfer to €82m.

Pepe’s representatives are keen to secure a contract that would pay their client €6m a season, while talks are also stalling over the €7m in commission fees being asked for.

As a result talks are expected to continue in order to try and reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

Last season Pepe netted 23 goals in 41 matches in all competitions.