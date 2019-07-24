Napoli offer for Icardi turned down by Inter

Inter have turned down an €50 million offer from Napoli for striker Mauro Icardi, as the Nerazzurri want a fee closer to €80m.

The Argentine is currently training on his own in Milan while his Nerazzurri teammates take part in their pre-season tour of Asia after being told he is not part of the club’s plans moving forward.

Juventus remain the favourites to land Icardi, but Tuttomercatoweb reports Napoli have stepped up their efforts and placed a €50m bid for the striker.

The offer was turned down by Inter, as the Nerazzurri want a fee closer to €80m in order to help finance a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Inter’s decision to reject the offer has reportedly caught Napoli off guard, as they were hoping for a cut-price in order to to deter a move to Juventus.

However the Nerazzurri remain steadfast in their approach and refuse to open talks for anything less than their €80m asking price.