Napoli prepare €60 million offer for Inter star

Inter striker Mauro Icardi appears to be warming to the idea of joining Napoli, with the Azzurri said to be preparing a €60 million offer for the Argentine.

The striker’s time with the Nerazzurri is all but over after director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed both he and Radja Nainggolan are not part of the club’s plans.

Recent reports have linked Icardi with a move to Juventus, but Corriere dello Sport states Napoli are firmly in the mix.

It’s believed the Azzurri are willing to meet Inter’s asking price of €60m, whether that be in a straight cash deal or a swap with Lorenzo Insigne.

Those reports seem to have worked their magic on Icardi, as Radio Kiss Kiss states the Argentine is open to the idea of moving to the Stadio San Paolo.

It’s now believed Napoli are his top priority over Juventus, with the Partenopei willing to offer as much as €10m a season to make the deal happen.