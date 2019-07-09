Napoli prepare final push for Real Madrid star

James Rodriguez’s proposed move from Real Madrid to Napoli could be wrapped up in the coming days after Partenopei representatives landed in Spain on Monday.

Talks between the two sides have been ongoing for several weeks, with no agreement having been reached as of yet.

Napoli are keen to get a deal for Rodriguez wrapped up quickly in order to have him at the disposal of Carlo Ancelotti, and Sky Sport Italia reports director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli landed in Madrid to continue talks.

Atletico Madrid have tried to intervene in negotiations, but the Azzurri remain confident that the Colombian has his sights set on playing at the Stadio San Paolo.

Talks remain centred on a deal totalling close to €42 million, however both sides have yet to agree on whether the deal will involve a paid loan with an option to buy, or if the move will be made mandatory next summer.

Last season Rodriguez netted seven goals in 27 appearances in all competitions with Bayern Munich.