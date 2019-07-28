Napoli thump Liverpool in Edinburgh

Napoli sent something of a message in Edinburgh on Sunday as they thumped European champions Liverpool 3-0 at Murrayfield.

The pair also met in Dublin last summer, on which occasion is was Jurgen Klopp’s men who ran out comprehensive winners.

But there may well be cause for concern for Klopp, whose side have now failed to winning any of their last four games having lost to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla as well as drawing with Sporting Clube.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Dries Mertens found his fellow diminutive forward partner well and, facing Joel Matip, the Italian drove forward and shot across Simon Mignolet.

Arkadiusz Milik doubled the lead 12 minutes later and Insigne was again involved. A constant thorn for Liverpool, the Neapolitan built the move from the left, picking out the Pole to finish.

As is expected from these games, there were a number of changes in the second half which slowed things considerably but Amin Younes was able to add a third goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s Partenopei.