Racing Club demand big for AC Milan target

Racing Club have stood firm on their valuation of midfielder Matias Zaracho by demanding AC Milan pay in the region of €25 million.

The 21-year-old came through the club’s youth system and has already been capped for the Argentine national team in a recent friendly against Morocco.

With interest from all corners of the globe, Tuttosport understands Milan have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Zaracho having discovered the player’s price tag.

Milan have been scouring the world for reasonably priced, quality additions to their midfield having already announced a deal for Empoli star Rade Krunic.

The likes of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet and Real Madrid fringe player Dani Ceballos had previously been of interest to the Rossoneri.

Club directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban were thought to be keen on bringing in Zaracho and could still press ahead with negotiations.

Zaracho would join Inter striker and former teammate Lautaro Martinez in making the move to Milan should the deal go through.