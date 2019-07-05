Real Betis goalkeeper close to Roma move

Pau Lopez is closer than ever to leaving Real Betis for Roma, with his arrival in the Italian capital now seemingly just a matter of time.

The key to the progress in talks is that Roma have improved their initial offer.

Unless there’s a dramatic swing in the discussions, MARCA have reported that Pau could be confirmed by the Serie A side on Friday, with their now being only a minimal difference in the two sides’ views.

Roma have offered €22 million as well as 50 percent of Tonny Sanabria’s economic rights, while the Andalusians still want 24 million euros.

Pau’s contract will improve dramatically by moving to the Eternal City, and he’ll benefit from Moree favourable tax rates in Italy as well.

Betis had been determined to stick to his €30m release clause, but with the inclusion of 50 percent on Sanabria, the total price could surpass that in the deal’s current form.

In order to finalise the deal, the goalkeeper has left the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol, where he had been completing medical tests along with the rest of the Betis squad.