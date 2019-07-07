Roma and Real Betis reach agreement for Pau Lopez

Real Betis and Roma have reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

The Italians had been in pursuit of Pau for a number of weeks, but the clubs’ evaluation of the ex-Espanyol player kept things from moving forward.

However, MARCA have reported that an agreement has now been reached, and the deal will be completed upon the passing of his medical.

After negotiations, Betis managed to get Roma to pay close to the 30 million euros they had been requesting. The initial fee will be €24 million, as well as 50 percent of Tonny Sanabria’s economic rights.

A five-year contract will be signed by the player, who spent just one season at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, in which time he played 35 times and became a Spain international.