Roma closing in on Atalanta defender

Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini is set to join Roma in a deal worth €25 million.

The Giallorossi recently said goodbye to Kostas Manolas, who joined rivals Napoli, and as a result are keen to sign a replacement in the near future.

All signs point to Mancini filling the void, as Calciomercato.com reports Roma are set to land the 23-year-old in a deal worth €21m plus an additional €4m in bonuses.

A deal could be wrapped up as soon as Tuesday, with reports stating a medical is expected for the end of the week.

The move is likely to be an initial loan with an obligation to buy, similar to the deal that saw Roma land Bryan Cristante from La Dea last summer.

Mancini finished last season with six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

The defender also has two Italy appearances to his name after making his debut for the Azzurri against Liechtenstein in March 2019.