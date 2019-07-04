Roma desperate to sign Real Betis goalkeeper

Roma are knocking on the door at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with two Real Betis players on their radar this summer, though their priority is Pau Lopez.

Robin Olsen has been a disaster at the Stadio Olimpico and, as such, the Italians are willing to pay €20 million for the goalkeeper, along with providing Betis with 50 percent of Tonny Sanabria’s economic rights.

But Betis are yet to be convinced. They want more money for Pau and are holding out for €30m.

Roma’s current offer is near that sum though, with half of Sanabria’s worth coming to between €7.5m and €10m, but the LaLiga side aren’t interested in the percentage and want money instead.

It’s expected that the Eternal City club will come back with a higher bid, such is their desperation to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The player himself is keen on the idea of moving to Rome, where he would receive a higher salary than he earns in his current contract, but for now the ball is in the Romans’ court. They will have to cough up if they are going to sign the former Espanyol shot-stopper.