Roma eyeing Lyon star should Zaniolo leave

Roma have reportedly lined up Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nabil Fekir as a replacement should their young starlet Nicolo Zaniolo depart the club.

Zaniolo burst onto the scene last season with the Giallorossi and put in some impressive performances, but contract talks appear to have stalled this summer and the giants of European football are beginning to circle.

Should Roma fail in their attempts to secure a new deal with the midfielder they will reportedly turn their attention to Fekir, who has been linked with numerous moves away from Lyon according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Zaniolo signed for Roma last summer in a deal that took Radja Nainggolan to Inter, but such is the impact he has made as a host of top European sides are supposedly pushing for his services.

In 27 league appearances last season, the 20-year-old bagged four goals and two assists, whilst putting in a number of assured, composed displays.