Roma forward set for Shanghai Shenhua switch

After previously seeing a move to China collapse, it appears Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy is close to joining Shanghai Shenhua.

The two sides looked set to complete a deal back in June, but talk of the 26-year-old wanting to play out the prime of his career in Italy reportedly brought an end to negotiations.

Sky Sport Italia reports that El Shaarawy has seemingly had a change of heart as it’s believed he’s closing in on an €18 million move plus bonuses to Shanghai Shenhua.

It appears the Italian will sign a three-year contract worth €15-16m a season.

Talks over a move reignited after Shanghai Shenua opened talks for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, only to be turned down by the Colombian.

El Shaarawy has spent the last four seasons with Roma, netting 40 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions for the capital club.

He has also netted three goals in 23 appearances for Italy since making his international debut back in 2012.