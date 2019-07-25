Roma icon lands in Buenos Aires ahead of Boca Juniors switch

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has travelled to Argentina to complete his free transfer to Copa Libertadores finalists Boca Juniors.

Having spent his entire career with his hometown club, De Rossi was not offered a new contract at the end of last season and bid an emotional farewell to Roma.

Despite interest from Fiorentina and Sampdoria, the 36-year-old has resisted the urge to remain in Serie A and instead has sought to fulfil an alternative ambition of representing Boca in their iconic Bombonera stadium.

De Rossi departed Rome’s Fiumicino airport on Wednesday and landed in Buenos Aires on Thursday morning, where La Gazzetta dello Sport report he will pen a short-term contract until March 2020.

However, the deal is expected to include a clause which would allow De Rossi to walk away in December, with the former Italy international set to return to Italy for Christmas and make a decision on whether to return to Boca then.

The move will see him link up with former teammate Nicolas Burdisso, who helped to forge the move in his capacity as Boca’s sporting director.