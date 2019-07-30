Roma pair top Inter’s shortlist

Inter are looking to secure the signings of both Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko from Serie A rivals Roma this summer.

The Bosnian striker has been linked with the Nerazzurri throughout the transfer window and now it appears as if they will also look to prise away the Serbian full-back, too, in an ambitious double swoop.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter, who are said to have been keen on Kolarov for a number of years, have identified him as a target as they look to find players to fit in with Antonio Conte’s favoured 3-5-2 system.

A deal may be linked to a move for Dzeko, though, which may or may not go ahead given their coach, Antonio Conte, is still said to be hopeful of striking a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

However, as of yet Inter and United remain a considerable distance from agreeing a fee and Dzeko is a cheaper alternative to the Belgian striker.

Both Dzeko and Kolarov joined Roma from Premier League champions Manchester City, back in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and have gone on to become key players for the Giallorossi.

Last season Kolarov made 33 appearances in Serie A scoring an impressive eight times as well as notching up two assists, whilst Dzeko got nine in 33 and registered six assists.