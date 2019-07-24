Roma president approves of negotiations for Alderweireld and Higuain

After a meeting between Roma directors, Lupi President James Pallotta has given his approval for negotiating the transfers of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The 30-year-old Spurs centre-back has one year left on his contract and could consider a move elsewhere, while the 31-year-old Bianconeri forward is likely to leave the Italian giants after underwhelming loan spells at AC Milan and English side Chelsea.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pallotta had lunch with Roma CEO Guido Fienga, coach Paulo Fonseca, sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, and advisor Franco Baldini in early July and gave his permission to make deals for Alderweireld and Higuain.

The Belgian international has a buyout clause of €30 million which expires on July 25, but the Giallorossi intend to bid a figure as low as €12m while offering him a three-year contract despite proposing a yearly wage lower than the €4m he earns at Spurs.

The amount of money spent on Alderweireld could influence their deal for Higuain as Roma would have extra money to spend on the Argentine veteran.